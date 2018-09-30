Two cars crash into homes on South University Blvd Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Two cars crashed into two separate homes on South University Boulevard following a car crash Saturday afternoon.

It happened north of Cottage Hill Road on South University Boulevard. Several people say this isn't the first time there have been crashes along that stretch of road, and it's a dangerous intersection.

"It's a shocker," said Gregory Daniels.

Greg Daniels was lucky he was still coaching when a truck drove into his house.

"Once we get done with football on Saturday at the park, we're usually are out here playing in the yard," said Daniels.

The crash broke windows, crushed brick and left a gaping hole outside.

"It was scary because usually my kids play right there in that front room," said Daniels.

Daniels wasn't alone. Another car crashed into the front of the home right next door. However, the woman who lives there was inside the home when a car crashed through her living room.

She told us off camera she thought it was another crash on the road, until she realized the loud boom and was from the car that crashed into her house.

Daniels says they see accidents on South University all the time.

"It really is dangerous," said Daniels.

But never thought he would see an accident make its way into his home.

"When I saw the damage I was like, well it's repairable. I hate that it happened, but it's repairable," said Daniels.

One man was taken to the hospital with a head injury, no one else was hurt, but they are shaken up.

2 cars crash into 2 homes on South University Boulevard WKRG Nicolette Schleisman is live now with details Posted by WKRG on Saturday, September 29, 2018

Daniels says he hopes someone would install a caution light at the intersection to help this from happening again.