TRAFFIC ALERT: Power lines down on Airport Boulevard, portion of the road closed

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 07:43 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 07:43 AM CDT

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile Police report several power lines are down on Airport Boulevard at Dykes road.  The roadway is closed and power is out in that area.  

