Mobile County

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major delays on I-10 EB due to accident between Rangeline Rd and I-65 exits

Posted: Jul 27, 2018 03:54 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2018 04:03 PM CDT

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- There are major delays on I-10 EB due to an accident between the I-65 and Rangeline Exits. 

No word on the extent of the accident or injuries. 

Expect more delays as emergency crews work to clear the accident. 

