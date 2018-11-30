Thief steals batteries from MCPS buses

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WILMER, Ala (WKRG) The Mobile County Sheriff's office is looking for a thief who stole batteries from school buses at Wilmer School. It happened November 9th. Deputies don't have a picture of thief, but they do have a picture of the crook's vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office writes:

We may not have the photo of our thug, but we have a pic of his truck! #thugmobile #riddinthuggy



The photo of this truck was taken on November 19th at Wilmer School on Georgetown Road. This truck belongs to the THUG that stole the batteries out of the parked school buses. #santaiswatching#jesussawu2



If you know the person who drives this truck you may want to; ( a.) Deny that you know them 🙄 ( b.) don't invite them to Christmas Parties,but if you do make sure you have camera's in every room! (c.) bring him to us and recieve your very own FREE GET OUT OF JAIL CARD! #cardsneverexpire#thuglife #thugsaintgotnorealfriends 👀🙄



Please share. If you know who this is give us a call 251-574-8633. If you do not want them to know that you are telling us, go to www.mobileso.com/ crimetips/. #thugbusters #removing1thugatatime