Suspect arrested in Broad Street shooting in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police have arrested a suspect in Wednesday's shooting on Broad Street.

30-year-old Markie Blevins is facing charges of assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Earlier this week, News 5 spoke exclusively with a Good Samaritan who drove the victim to the hospital.

Police have not identified the victim.