Supreme Court to reconvene, Mobile death row inmate on docket

Vernon Madison

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - The Supreme Court reconvenes Monday with a Mobile man who killed a police officer at the top of their docket.

Justices will begin hearing cases, despite the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump's nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

The eight Supreme Court Justices will hear the appeal of Alabama death row inmate, Vernon Madison.

Madison's lawyers argue he shouldn't be executed because he suffered strokes and dementia which left him unable to remember killing Mobile police officer, Julius Shulte, in 1985.

67-year-old Madison is one of the longest serving inmates on Alabama's Death Row.

He was scheduled to be executed in January, but the Supreme Court stayed the execution to consider whether to take the case. Madison's attorneys say his medical conditions have left him unable to understand his execution, or remember killing Shulte, who had responded to a domestic disturbance call involving Madison.

Madison's lawyers argue executing someone in such poor mental condition will violate the ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

It is now up to the eight judges to decide, which could split a decision with four conservatives and four liberals on the court. The President had hoped Judge Brett Kavanaugh would have been confirmed prior to the start of the court's session.

Instead, Kavanaugh's hearing was delayed after allegations of sexual assault came to light and the court will remain divided.

As for Madison, his attorneys will proceed, despite the court's balance, and permanently stay the execution of a man who killed a Mobile police officer 33 years ago.