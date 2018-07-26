Summer of Salmonella: Concerns over food recalls Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/CBS NEWS) - In the past two months, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled nearly 50 different food and drug products.

The most recent recalls included Goldfish and Ritz crackers amid fears of salmonella.

"It's on TV all the time, I mean you see it in newspapers, internet all the time," said Lewis Butler, a consumer.

Monday, Pepperidge Farms voluntarily recalled four varieties of its popular Goldfish cracker. Two days earlier, Ritz had recalled their Ritz cracker sandwiches. Both over concerns of salmonella.

"I was a little shocked because everybody loves those items," said consumer Beverly Nobles.

Nobles is a grandmother to seven. She says the news that Ritz and Goldfish were recalling some of their snacks concerned her.

"They love the Ritz crackers," said Nobles.

There have not been any confirmed illnesses connected to either of the snacks. But, they join a growing list of products recently pulled from store shelves, including Mrs. Freshley's Swiss Rolls, Kelloggs' Honey Smacks, and Hungry Man Dinners.

"The technology we have for identifying potential pathogens in food and understanding where an outbreak started, these technologies are increasing and getting much better," Rachel Lustgarten, a food and safety expert at Weill Cornell and New York-Presbyterian told CBS News.

Nobles says she just wants to keep her family safe from potential problems with food.

"I hope they do better with processing the food and packaging it because the snacks, they love the little snacks and we hope that they can do a better job in processing them. Not to make our kids sick, even cause other health problems," said Nobles.

For a full list of the recent recalls, you can visit the FDA's website.