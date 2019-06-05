Students put their minds to work at the JROTC STEM Leadership Academy

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - Even though school is officially out for the summer, Mobile County Public high school students exercise their minds at Springhill College, the University of South Alabama, and various places around the community at the JROTC Leadership Academy.

Susan Pruet, the head of Stemworks LLC says that the key thing for these students is to integrate science, technology, engineering and math to solve these challenges.

160 students participate from all 12 Mobile County Public Schools. This camp helps students realize their potential and future career paths.

At Springhill College students are divided into teams of various colors with students of different schools to solve STEM related problems and challenges. At the University of South Alabama, students rotate through 6 different STEM classes taught by University of South Alabama faculty.

The students even break away from the college campuses to tour various companies related to STEM such as the Hyundai plant, Air National Guard's Dannelly Field to see science in action in the workforce, and various chemical plants.

Apart from the academic aspect, students also get some exercise in with platoon formations and repelling.

The National Science Foundation awarded a grant, usually reserved for universities, of one million dollars to Mobile County Public Schools to keep this camp going.