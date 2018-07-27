SSAB hosts "Fill the Bus" school supply drive for local schools

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) The new school year is right around the corner, and many parents are shopping for school supplies.

In an effort to help local schools get ready for the upcoming school year, SSAB, a local steel company, is hosting their annual Fill the Bus supply drive.

"We've made this an annual event where we partner with 15 local schools and we try to collect school supplies to help meet the needs of students and teachers for the upcoming year," said Mark Bush, General Manager of SSAB Alabama.

SAAB is teaming up with local teachers, with a special camp outside the Saraland Walmart.

On Friday, dozens of shoppers donated supplies or money for the drive. They're hoping to fill a school bus up with supplies that will then be distributed to 15 area schools.

"Mainly they're used for students who come to school who may not have all the supplies that they need or students who may just simply run out of supplies," said Stan Stokley, Principal at Saraland Elementary School.

The drive will run through 2:00 Friday afternoon and again on Saturday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The following schools will receive the supplies: Saraland Early Education Center, Saraland Elementary School, Saraland Middle School, Saraland High School, Robert E. Lee Elementary School, Satsuma High School, Indian Springs Elementary School, Collins Rhodes Elementary School, Calcedeaver Elementary School, North Mobile County Middle School, Chickasaw Elementary School, Chickasaw High School, McDavid-Jones Elementary School, Lott Middle School, and Cirtronelle High School.

Supplies needed include: white copy paper, composition books, construction paper, copy paper, spiral bound notebooks, writing tablets, looseleaf paper, No. 2 pencils, pens, two-strap backpacks. Any other supplies are also appreciated.