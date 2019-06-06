Mobile County

Man shot on Spring Grove West in Mobile

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 07:32 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 09:39 AM CDT

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 5:52 a.m. on Spring Grove, according to a crime map on the MCSO website.

Police tell us a man is in critical condition following a shooting. 

News 5 is heading to the scene and working to find out more information. 

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center