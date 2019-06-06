Second suspect indicted in 2017 dirt pit stabbing murder involving teenagers
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG)- The District Attorney's Office confirms to News 5 that 19-year old Billy Southammavong was indicted by a grand jury for murder.
He turned himself into Metro Jail around 11:30AM Thursday.
The District Attorney's Office says another teenager, Devon Watson, was also indicted by a grand jury.
The case stems from an incident in 2017, where police say dozens of high school students from MGM, Theodore and Alma Bryant gathered to fight.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Mar 07, 2017 04:29 PM CST
WKRG News 5 has learned that two teenagers have been arrested for the death of 18 year-old Gaige Taylor who was stabbed during a fight in a dirt pit. The two suspects are 17-year-old Billy Southammavong and 16-year-old Devon Watson. They are both charged as adults with murder.
The deadly fight happened on February 24 near Interstate 10 and Theodore-Dawes Road. According to the Mobile Police Department, several high school students were involved in the fight. Gaige Taylor was stabbed and rushed to a hospital where he later died. Three other teenagers were also taken to the hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
