Second suspect indicted in 2017 dirt pit stabbing murder involving teenagers

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG)- The District Attorney's Office confirms to News 5 that 19-year old Billy Southammavong was indicted by a grand jury for murder.

He turned himself into Metro Jail around 11:30AM Thursday.

The District Attorney's Office says another teenager, Devon Watson, was also indicted by a grand jury.

The case stems from an incident in 2017, where police say dozens of high school students from MGM, Theodore and Alma Bryant gathered to fight.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Mar 07, 2017 04:29 PM CST

WKRG News 5 has learned that two teenagers have been arrested for the death of 18 year-old Gaige Taylor who was stabbed during a fight in a dirt pit. The two suspects are 17-year-old Billy Southammavong and 16-year-old Devon Watson. They are both charged as adults with murder.

The deadly fight happened on February 24 near Interstate 10 and Theodore-Dawes Road. According to the Mobile Police Department, several high school students were involved in the fight. Gaige Taylor was stabbed and rushed to a hospital where he later died. Three other teenagers were also taken to the hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening.