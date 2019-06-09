Saraland PD: Loud noises Monday for pipeline project

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) -- Expect to hear noises like a loud engine or explosions Monday morning around Strange Street in Saraland. According to a post from Saraland Police:

Gulf Pipelines will be conducting a blowdown of 3 miles of pipe at the Strange Street Substation. The blowdown will be very loud, as loud as a jet turbine engine or a rocket booster ignition. The pipeline company will be blocking the street to keep people away from the area. If you hear anything that sounds like a loud engine or an explosion, during these hours and in the surrounding area, there is no need to report it. -- Saraland PD FB Page