Saraland PD: Loud noises Monday for pipeline project

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 08:55 AM CDT

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) -- Expect to hear noises like a loud engine or explosions Monday morning around Strange Street in Saraland.  According to a post from Saraland Police:

Gulf Pipelines will be conducting a blowdown of 3 miles of pipe at the Strange Street Substation. The blowdown will be very loud, as loud as a jet turbine engine or a rocket booster ignition. The pipeline company will be blocking the street to keep people away from the area. If you hear anything that sounds like a loud engine or an explosion, during these hours and in the surrounding area, there is no need to report it. -- Saraland PD FB Page

 

 

