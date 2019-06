Robbery at Navigator Credit Union in Mobile Video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a robbery at the Navigator Credit Union on Government Street.

Police say the robbery happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday. They're looking for two suspects who both had guns as they demanded money.

Investigators have placed several evidence markers near money on the ground outside the credit union.

Police say the suspects threatened people inside the credit union.

News 5 is working to gather more information.