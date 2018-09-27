Private information of nearly 800 USA students accidentally released in mass email
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Nearly 500 students at the University of South Alabama accidentally received an attachment of nearly 800 students' personal information. That information included student ID numbers, names, addresses, and GPAs.
The university sent out the following release:
"Certain information regarding 798 University of South Alabama students was inadvertently attached to an email sent yesterday. The attachment listed students who are eligible for an academic scholarship. The email was sent to 450 of those students. The information included each student's name, address, age, race, gender, major, credit hours, phone number and grade point average. When the situation became known, the University promptly contacted the students to whom the email was sent instructing them to delete the email in question. A subsequent email notification was sent to all affected students about the unintentional disclosure."
