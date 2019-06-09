Mobile County

Police: Man shot after opening his door to strangers

By:

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 02:33 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 05:32 PM CDT

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Police say around 11:20 a.m. police responded to the 1400 block of Wellington Street for a shooting. The victim told police two unknown males knocked on his door and asked for someone who does not live at the residence. The victim told the suspects he didn't know the person and they began shooting.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say, the suspects then left the scene.

The victim was unable to give a description of the suspects at time. Anyone with information can call Mobile Police. 

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center