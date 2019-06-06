MPD: Homeowner shoots man in the foot
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on Chin Street in Mobile.
Police say an intruder entered someone's home and the homeowner shot the man in the foot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
Trending Stories
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Two dead in Highway 90 car crash in Robertsdale
- PREVIEW: Legends in Concert opens Friday at OWA
- "He was bleeding," teen talks about Fairhope shooting
- UPDATE: Man who ran into "alligator-infested swamp" has been found