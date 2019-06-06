MPD: Homeowner shoots man in the foot Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on Chin Street in Mobile.

Police say an intruder entered someone's home and the homeowner shot the man in the foot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.