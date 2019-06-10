Pet of the Week: Cute doll-baby puppy up for adoption Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Our pet of the week is a three-month-old poodle/terrier-mix named Belle. Her owner could not take care of her and brought her to Mobile SPCA. Her owner definitely made a good decision to give her up because this dog will be placed in a good home. Belle needs to be spoiled because she is a baby! Of course, she'll need regular puppy training, but poodles and terriers are very smart so it shouldn't be too hard.

If you are interested in adopting Belle, call the Mobile SPCA at (251) 633-3531 or click here. You will need to fill out an online application, so get started!