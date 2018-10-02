Parents: Lott students suspended for taking a stand against bullying Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. BLUE SHIRT SUSPENDED [ + - ] Video

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Parents say some Lott Middle School students were unfairly suspended for taking a stand against bullying on Monday, October 1.

October 1 is World Bullying Prevention Day and that's signified by the color blue. Parents say when their children wore blue raising awareness for bullying problems at school, they were suspended.

News 5 has previously reported on two separate cases of bullying at Lott Middle School. One of the instances was caught on camera last school year. The other occurred this school year.

According to parents, the school is citing its uniform policy.

Parents sent News 5 pictures of students from Lott Middle School. The pictures show students who wore blue to school Monday and were suspended for violating the school's uniform policy. One parent told News 5, students who did not previously have a uniform violation were sent home instead of being suspended and they think that's unfair.

So far we've not heard an exact number of suspended students, but the parent tells us it's several. We've reached out to MCPSS about this, but so far have gotten no response back.