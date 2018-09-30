Oakleigh House may close, will stay open until money runs out Video

Herndon Inge with the Historic Mobile Preservation Society says they are still working to find sources of revenue to keep the Oakleigh House open. Today is the last day of the fiscal year and they have not negociated a performance contract with the City of Mobile for funding. As of today city funding for the museum runs out. Inge says they'll keep the Oakleigh House Museum open using revenue from tours and other events as long as they can.

The more pressing issue is budget cuts from the City of Mobile. More recent posts by the Oakleigh House and Historic Mobile Preservation Society on Facebook reposted a letter put out by HMPS Friday.

Since what they describe as a drastic budget cut, HMPS says it has been using most of its income "to cover the financial shortfall in the costs of operating Oakleigh". In the budget just approved by the City Council on Tuesday, the amount allocated for Oakleigh was dropped to $27,000. HMPS says without "reasonable support" from the City of Mobile, it can no longer operate the Oakleigh house museum facility safely.

NOTE: An earlier version of this story said the museum would close as of today. Inge clarified the board would keep it open as long as they can until funding runs out.