NEWS 5 EXCLUSIVE: "If anyone can find their way home, she will"

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The mother of a missing Mobile woman says she fears the worst but she's hoping for the best.

Joy Vian's daughter, Danniella Vian, has been missing for over a week. Danniella is the mother of a four-year-old girl.

“Danniella is a strong, independent woman. If anyone can find their way home, she will," said Joy Vian as she speaks to News 5 on the phone from her North Carolina home.

Joy says she's been in touch with investigators the past few days. “I’m sick to my stomach. I’m going through every emotion possible from balling my eyes out, to anger, to being in shock. I’m pretty rampant of every emotion you can imagine.”

Danniella Vian went missing Tuesday, July 17th.

Friends say the 25-year-old spent a good portion of her night at Dublin's Pub off Old Shell Road after purchasing a car.

That car, a dark blue 2014 Chevy Cruz, hasn't been located.

Friends say at some point they left Dublin's and made a stop at a Shell gas station on Government Boulevard right off I-65. They made the stop to look for Danniella's phone.

They couldn't find it and were supposed to head back to the bar to check there. But, Danniella never showed up.

News 5 reached out to the Mobile Police Department on Tuesday the 24th to confirm the Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

That was confirmed on Wednesday the 25th. However, police say as of now, there's no evidence Danniella has been killed.

“I have faith in the Mobile Police Homicide Department to do their job properly. I commend them for all the hard work they’re doing," Danniella's mother tells News 5. “Please take a look at her face on these photos. Keep your eyes open, spread the word. Look for her or anything suspicious, please report it to the homicide department, Mobile Police Department.”

Danniella Vian's friends will be hosting a prayer vigil Friday night at 7:30 at Medal of Honor Park.

If you have any information on the case or see any suspicious activity, please call the Mobile Police Department: 251-208-7211.