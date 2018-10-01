New online Probate Court system could make researching ancestry easier Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Mobile County Probate Court has moved to a completely digital system, moving all their records online.

This could have a big impact for people looking to research things like their ancestry. DNA kits are extremely popular right now. A lot of ancestry information can be found in documents like death records or estate records. These are things you could find at the county probate court.

"It's a treasure trove for people that are doing ancestry work," said Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis.

For a long time you had to physically thumb through records, but now you can access any document you need online.

"They will avoid having to come downtown," said Judge Davis. "They will avoid having to find a parking place in downtown which is very hard to do."

This new online system isn't only helpful when researching ancestry. Any judicial document you might need like titles or property records can now be found online.

The Mobile County Probate Court is the first in the state to go completely digital and will likely serve as a role model for other counties.

For more information on what documents you could find online visit the Mobile County Probate Court Website.