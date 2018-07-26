Murphy student earns perfect ACT score as a sophomore
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A local high school student has done something almost unprecedented. He earned a perfect score on his ACT sophomore year! Griffin Noble is a rising junior. He took the ACT for the second time and earned the perfect score without even studying.
"I checked my score then handed it to my dad, and I don't know...speechless! I was surprised. I thought it was a fluke, that they messed up my score," Noble said.
Noble is in the International Baccalaureate program at Murphy High School, and he credits his teachers at Murphy and Phillips Prep for much of his academic success.
"I am happy to represent Murphy high school positively because I love this school, and I think it is amazing."
Noble doesn't know where he wants to go to college, and he's not sure exactly what he wants to study. He loves music and may want to make a career of it! He also enjoys math as well. No doubt college scholarships are coming his way!
Congrats Griffin!
