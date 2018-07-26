Multiple emergency crews respond to fatal wreck in Citronelle
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Multiple emergency agencies were called to a wreck with injuries in Citronelle Wednesday evening.
According to Citronelle Fire & Rescue, the fatal accident happened on Coy Smith Hwy.
Officials have not released the name of the driver who died.
Mobile County EMS, Citronelle PD, and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.
