Multiple emergency crews respond to fatal wreck in Citronelle

Posted: Jul 26, 2018 03:40 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2018 03:41 PM CDT

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Multiple emergency agencies were called to a wreck with injuries in Citronelle Wednesday evening. 

According to Citronelle Fire & Rescue, the fatal accident happened on Coy Smith Hwy. 

Officials have not released the name of the driver who died. 

Mobile County EMS, Citronelle PD, and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene. 

 

 

