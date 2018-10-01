Mt. Vernon woman killed in weekend crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal weekend crash.
Around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 29, Trinni Turner, 48 of Mt. Vernon, was traveling west on Coy Smith Highway in a 1999 Honda Civic when she collided head-on with a 2013 Honda Accord.
The Accord was driven by 24-year-old Jackeith McMillian of Saraland.
Turner, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash while McMillian was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
