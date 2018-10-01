Mobile County

Mt. Vernon woman killed in weekend crash

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 11:12 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 02:01 PM CDT

Mt. Vernon woman killed in weekend crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal weekend crash.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 29, Trinni Turner, 48 of Mt. Vernon, was traveling west on Coy Smith Highway in a 1999 Honda Civic when she collided head-on with a 2013 Honda Accord. 

The Accord was driven by 24-year-old Jackeith McMillian of Saraland. 

Turner, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash while McMillian was transported to a local hospital for treatment.  Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center