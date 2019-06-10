MPD to hold news conference on deadly shooting
UPDATE 6/10/2019 11:45 A.M.
Mobile Police will hold a news conference to discuss this shooting at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10. News 5 plans to stream the news conference live online.
ORIGINAL STORY
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man who was shot while interrupting a vehicle burglary on Spring Grove West Thursday has died.
At about 5:55 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, police responded to a male victim found suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, 31-year-old Samuel Wilson III, was transported to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Wilson died as a result of his injuries on Friday, June 7.
To help find the shooting suspect, police are asking neighbors and those living in adjacent neighborhoods to check their surveillance systems. Report to police anything captured during the time frame of the vehicle burglary that might be helpful in solving this crime by calling 251-208-7211.
