MPD investigating body found in car at MCSO Theodore office

Posted: Nov 30, 2018 10:34 AM CST

Updated: Nov 30, 2018 01:19 PM CST

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG)- Captain Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office says a body found in a car outside of the department's Theodore substation Friday morning is believed to be a suicide. 

Burch says the Mobile Police Department is investigating. 

