MPD investigating body found in car at MCSO Theodore office
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG)- Captain Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office says a body found in a car outside of the department's Theodore substation Friday morning is believed to be a suicide.
Burch says the Mobile Police Department is investigating.
