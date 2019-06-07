Mobile Regional Airport gets $2.3 million grant for renovations

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $840 million in grants to airports across the country. 20 airports in Alabama are on that list, including Mobile Regional Airport.

The Mobile Regional Airport will receive $2,361,754 for taxiway rehabilitation. That money will be issued to the Mobile Airport Authority.

Another airport in our area, H.L. (Sonny) Callahan Airport, in Fairhope, will get $325,000 for an access road expansion project.

The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Wednesday, June 5 for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction, safety advances, and equipment acquisition.

U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) issued this statement:

"The FAA grants awarded to these local airports across Alabama support key projects that aim to improve safety, security, and efficiency," said Senator Shelby. "Airport infrastructure impacts overall economic success, and as a result of this funding, twenty of Alabama's airports will receive the upgrades and advances needed to continue serving communities and driving development."

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) issued the following statement:

"Well maintained and accessible airports are critical to our state's continued economic growth and they are key to helping our communities expand and thrive," Senator Jones said."This $25.9 million round of grants is great news for communities all around the state of Alabama that will put these dollars to work to improve their local airport's infrastructure and safety."

To see the full list of grant recipients click here.

