Mobile Police make arrest after series of burglaries on Government Blvd.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Mobile Police make an arrest after a series of break-ins on Government Boulevard last week.

Kevin Saadi, general manager of Elite Motors, says his store was broken into on September 21st. Surveillance video shows a man throwing a rock into the glass of the side door until it broke. He then entered Elite Motors and left quickly after. Saadi says the alarm system went off and the man ran out of the store before he was able to take anything.

"You can see the alarm really helped," said Saadi. "I guess I got my money well spent on that."

Police report another store on Government Boulevard was broken into the same night.

Police arrested 22-year-old Tyler Draine Wednesday night. He is charged with two counts of burglary.

Saadi says he is grateful for the quick police work.

"That made me feel comfortable that someone is watching after us," said Saadi. "That makes you feel much better and safe."