EXCLUSIVE: Mobile Police drop their lip sync battle video, and it's epic!

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) -- Not afraid of any challenge, and definitely not afraid to have a little fun Mobile Police have dropped their video in the viral "Lip Sync Battle" challenge on Facebook.

The video shows the best of Mobile from Mardi Gras to more. It also highlights some of the more unique and surprising talents of Mobile's finest.

Mobile Police asked WKRG News 5 to help them produce the video and we were happy to help. Chief Photographer Arnell Hamilton shot, edited and delivered the final video to MPD.

MPD chose to start off with Black-Eyed Peas, but .... wait for it... the "Tootsie Roll" will have you rolling with laughter, and the "Beat It" part will have you cheering the impressive dance skills.

You'll see some familiar faces too like Chief Lawrence Battiste and Public information officer Corporal LaDerrick DuBose. Mobile's viral dancing cop, Officer Jeremy March, also makes an appearance with his famous fire dancing.

Watch to the end to find out which department MPD is challenging.