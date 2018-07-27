Mobile Police asks for help identifying property theft suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in these photos. On Thursday, July 26, 2018, he stole a truck that was parked in front of the Shell Myers Market located at 4686 Airport Blvd. The incident happened around 12 p.m. The stolen vehicle is a blue 2007 Chevy Silverado 2500 Crew Cab.
The victim stated he parked beside the store and put his keys in the center console. When he returned his vehicle was gone.
Anyone with information on who this man is should call 251-208-7211.
