Mobile Police arrest man in connection to Brewton Avenue home invasion

Mobile Police have arrested Ernest Lee Jackson Jr, 19 after he was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

According to Mobile Police, officers responded to the 2400 block of Brewton Avenue on Monday, May 21 around 2:40 p.m. for a call of shots fired in the area.

Police say the male victims said they were at the location when two men entered the home, armed with guns. One of the victims said the men began to go through their pockets while being held at gunpoint. Police say one of the victims said he was able to distract one of the armed men which allowed him to get a gun from his pocket, which is why he said he fired several shots at the two men, hitting one of them.

Police say the two armed men fled on foot. One of the men was transported to the hospital, where police say they later identified Ernest Lee Jackson Jr. as one of the suspects.