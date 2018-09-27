Mobile mayor disappointed after city council passes budget Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Tension is brewing between city leaders after the city council passed the city budget. The mayor is taking to social media to show his disappointment in the council.

After the city council voted to approve next year's budget, the mayor made a quick exit.

The council made some last minute changes. Mayor Sandy Stimpson says he's disappointed since the cuts were made to GulfQuest and the innovation team. He says the council went rogue.

"The lack of transparency. There was never a discussion where people from GulfQuest could take to city council and make their request," said Mayor Stimpson.

The council says they were transparent. They posted on social media and invited the mayor to every meeting about the budget.

"All of our meetings are public meetings. The council doesn't meet in secret," said council member John Williams.

The cuts to GulfQuest and the innovation team were re-allocated toward funding the public library system, Ladd-Peebles stadium, the Gulf Coast Challenge, and a 5% raise for public works employees.

"We respect their belief that we should fund those, but we just vehemently disagree where they chose to get the money from," said Stimpson.

"You will hear me say 'we want the administration's help. We want the administration to tell us how we can achieve our objectives.' Which are very small with regard to the whole budget," said Williams.

The mayor now has 10 days to approve or veto the budget.