Mobile house shot up with 3 kids inside
MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) -- A Mobile family says they were targeted by gunfire in their own home Thursday morning. It happened on the 8000 block of Aloyis Drive. A man who lives at the house says he heard a loud noise at his front door. When he went to check it out, he discovered gunshots had hit the house. His wife and 3 kids were also in the house when it happened.
The victim told police that someone had threatened to shoot up the house before this happened. Police are still looking for the person who fired at the house.
