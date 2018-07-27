Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to apartment fire on Texas Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department responded to a call of an apartment fire at the Jefferson Place Apartments on Texas Street Thursday evening.
Upon arrival, firefighters say it was the laundry room and mailbox building that caught fire, where they say big flames coming from the side where the washers and dryers are located.
MFRD firefighters were able to get the flames under control quickly. A firefighter on the scene tells News 5 they were really lucky because the building was isolated from everything else.
Firefighters say no one was hurt in the fire.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
