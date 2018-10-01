Mobile County Probate Court first in state for all digital records
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- - Mobile County Probate Court becomes the first in the state to offer all of its records online. Officials at Probate Court will hold a news conference to show off the new options today.
Probate Court Judge Don Davis says this is something he's dreamed about since 2001. Today, on the first day of the fiscal year it becomes a reality.
There will be a news conference this morning at 8 am at Probate Court. There are 7 million records that will be accessible via the new system. According to a news release this includes judicial filings, land records and archived cases.
You can check out the system via the website for Mobile County Probate Court.
