Mobile County high school students participate in national teen PSA program

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) - Groups of students from several Mobile County high schools are producing PSAs as part of a national program to prevent teen victimization.

The Greatest Save Teen PSA Program is a national peer to peer crime prevention program put on by the nonprofit KinderVision. The hope is if teens see the message coming from their fellow classmates, the message will resonate with them.

"If it just saves one child from being abducted, or being sexually exploited, or being placed in human trafficking, then the video was well worth the effort," said LeFlore High School Principal William Henderson.

LeFlore High School was the South Alabama regional winner of the contest last year. Their video showed a teenage boy being abducted while he's walking and looking at his cell phone.

"That video makes it clear that we need to be more cognizant of our surroundings, especially at night and around dark areas," said Henderson.

While the program targets exploitation, abduction, and human trafficking, students can pick any issue that's prominent in their school or community.

Vigor, Murphy, B.C. Rain, Williamson, LeFlore and Blount High schools are participating this year. State Senator Vivian Davis Figures is providing the funding for the students to be able to enter the national contest.

"While students learn from creating the messages, the greater benefit comes from watching all the messages their peers create," said Sen. Figures. "A picture is worth a thousand words. Therefore, I feel that the videos are far beyond impactful. I have no doubt this program raises awareness, reduces victimization and reduces the occurrence of first-time offenders.