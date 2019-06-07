MISSING: 17-year-old Wilmer boy last seen Thursday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency as sent out a missing child alert for a 17-year-old boy last seen Thursday.

Sean Michael Smith of Wilmer, was last seen in the area of Kimberly Avenue Thursday and has not returned.

He was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with a green trim. Sean has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5'9" tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

If anyone has any information where Sean Smith is, please call the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at 251-574-8633.