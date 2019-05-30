MCSO: Teen missing from Citronelle
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is searching for a missing Citronelle teen.
On May 29, Amberly Nicole Thurman left her residence and has not returned. She was last seen wearing black pants and an Alabama T-shirt. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Amberly Nicole Thurman, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at 251-574-8633.
|Name:
|Thurman ,Amberly Nicole
|Gender:
|Female
|Race:
|White
|Ethnicity:
|White
|Eye Color:
|Green
|Hair Color:
|Blonde or Strawberry
|Height:
|5'0
|Weight:
|100 lbs.
|Current Age:
|15 Year(s)
|Age Last Seen:
|Location Last Seen:
|Citronelle, Alabama
