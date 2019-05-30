MCSO: Teen missing from Citronelle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is searching for a missing Citronelle teen.

On May 29, Amberly Nicole Thurman left her residence and has not returned. She was last seen wearing black pants and an Alabama T-shirt. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Amberly Nicole Thurman, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at 251-574-8633.