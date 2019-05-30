Mobile County

MCSO: Teen missing from Citronelle

Posted: May 30, 2019 12:49 PM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 12:58 PM CDT

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is searching for a missing Citronelle teen.

On May 29, Amberly Nicole Thurman left her residence and has not returned. She was last seen wearing black pants and an Alabama T-shirt. Her direction of travel is unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Amberly Nicole Thurman, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at 251-574-8633.

Name: Thurman ,Amberly Nicole
Gender: Female
Race: White
Ethnicity: White
Eye Color: Green
Hair Color: Blonde or Strawberry
Height: 5'0
Weight: 100 lbs.
Current Age: 15 Year(s)
Age Last Seen:  
Location Last Seen: Citronelle, Alabama
 

