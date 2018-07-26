Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office says skimming operation crosses state lines Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers to be safe at the pump. The office has received 21 reports of people's credit or debit card information being stolen while fueling up since Monday. MCSO says this skimming operation is large and crosses state lines.

Paul Burch with MCSO says they've narrowed it down to several gas stations along I-10 in the Irvington and Grand Bay areas headed down toward Dauphin Island. One reason why this area may have been hit, Burch says, is because many people were traveling that route for the Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo over the weekend.

While the information off of people's credit and debit cards may have been stolen in Alabama, Burch says withdrawals of the stolen money are happening in the New Orleans, Louisiana area.

MCSO says this is a large operation and with so many cases, they're looking for multiple offenders. Burch tells News 5, while they've already received several reports, he still expects more will come.