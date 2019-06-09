MCSO looking for "wee little man"

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from MCSO FB page

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff's Office are looking for an alleged crook they're calling a "wee little man." This image was posted by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office under the words "shaking my head Saturday." The post says this man was seen on security camera video wandering around Grand Bay Wilmer Road early in the morning on June 6th.

"He was seen in video footage carrying a gun and trying to break into anything that he could find," said the post. They believe he was seen driving a white or silver Ford F150. The post ribs the suspect on his size and appears to be a play on the Bible song "Zacchaeus Was a Wee Little Man." Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff's Office.