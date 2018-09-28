Mark Your Calendar - Celebrate Midtown with Trinity
Family festival on September 29th at Trinity Episcopal Church in Mobile, AL
MOBILE, Ala. - Welcome to WKRG's "Mark Your Calendar" for Friday, September 28, 2018. Today we are talking about "Celebrate Midtown with Trinity." John Nodar welcomes Wendy James from Trinity Episcopal Church.
Celebrate Midtown with Trinity is Family festival that will happen on September 29th, at Trinity Episcopal Church. The event is from 9AM and will go until 1PM. Several local businesses and organizations will be on site. It is an opportunity celebrate the community and to meet and share information with them. There will be Children’s activities, food, antique cars, bookmobile, door prizes and swag bags. Come out and meet your local community and Celebrate Midtown Mobile.
Celebrate Midtown with Trinity is sponsored by Literacy Coalition of South Alabama, NAMI Mobile, Drug Education Council, Gateway Mortgage Group, Committee to Elect Tom Holmes. Some of our participants: Hurley Counseling, MUGS, CJ’s Coffee, Retriever Soapworks, Jena B’s Jellies and Jams, Habitat for Humanity, Boys and Girls Club of South Alabama, Victory Health Partners, Kate B Shephard House B and B and more. This is a dog friendly event.
WHAT: Celebrate Midtown with Trinity
WHEN: Saturday, September 29, 2018 | 9AM - 1PM
WHERE: Trinity Episcopal Church - 1900 Dauphin St. Mobile 36606
PHONE: 941-224-9866
WEBSITE: http://www.trinitychurchmobile.org
Trending Stories
Mobile County
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Teens organize "Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk" for Bay Minette
- Hound Dog Music Festival raises money for Baldwin County Humane Society
- Date for Fairhope special referendum changed to November 6
- Tigerettes greet students at Stapleton Elementary
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- FDLE: Escambia Co. man arrested for terrorism after threatening to shoot up elementary school
- Mary Rice guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison
- Rattlesnake washes ashore on Florida beach, stuns crowd
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Escambia Bay bridge now open after deadly crash