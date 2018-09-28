Mark Your Calendar - Celebrate Midtown with Trinity

MOBILE, Ala. - Welcome to WKRG's "Mark Your Calendar" for Friday, September 28, 2018. Today we are talking about "Celebrate Midtown with Trinity." John Nodar welcomes Wendy James from Trinity Episcopal Church.



Celebrate Midtown with Trinity is Family festival that will happen on September 29th, at Trinity Episcopal Church. The event is from 9AM and will go until 1PM. Several local businesses and organizations will be on site. It is an opportunity celebrate the community and to meet and share information with them. There will be Children’s activities, food, antique cars, bookmobile, door prizes and swag bags. Come out and meet your local community and Celebrate Midtown Mobile.

Celebrate Midtown with Trinity is sponsored by Literacy Coalition of South Alabama, NAMI Mobile, Drug Education Council, Gateway Mortgage Group, Committee to Elect Tom Holmes. Some of our participants: Hurley Counseling, MUGS, CJ’s Coffee, Retriever Soapworks, Jena B’s Jellies and Jams, Habitat for Humanity, Boys and Girls Club of South Alabama, Victory Health Partners, Kate B Shephard House B and B and more. This is a dog friendly event.

WHAT: Celebrate Midtown with Trinity

WHEN: Saturday, September 29, 2018 | 9AM - 1PM

WHERE: Trinity Episcopal Church - 1900 Dauphin St. Mobile 36606

PHONE: 941-224-9866

WEBSITE: http://www.trinitychurchmobile.org