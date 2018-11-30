Mark Your Calendar - Bella Voce "Christmas Gift" concert
Sunday Dec. 2nd in Mobile, Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Mark Your Calendar! It's Bella Voce "Christmas Gift" Concert. Thomas Geboy welcomes Thomas Rowell and Sally Pearsall from Bella Voce of Mobile, to talk about the "Christmas Gift" concert, happening this Sunday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, located at 4051 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608. The concert will feature selections of Christmas, Classical, Secular and Sacred from "Ave Maria" to "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause."
JUST THE DETAILS
|WHAT:
|Bella Voce "Christmas Gift" Concert
|WHEN:
|Sunday, Dec. 2nd, 2018 | 4:00 PM
|WHERE:
|St. Paul's Episcopal Church
4051 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608
|WEBSITE:
|http://bellavoceofmobile.org
BELLA VOCE MISSION STATEMENT:
Singing enduring traditional music and focusing on excellence in interpretation and performance, the ensemble’s purpose is to provide cultural education and entertainment to the public as well as musical education and cultural enrichment to its members.
