Mark Your Calendar - Bella Voce "Christmas Gift" concert

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Mark Your Calendar! It's Bella Voce "Christmas Gift" Concert. Thomas Geboy welcomes Thomas Rowell and Sally Pearsall from Bella Voce of Mobile, to talk about the "Christmas Gift" concert, happening this Sunday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, located at 4051 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608. The concert will feature selections of Christmas, Classical, Secular and Sacred from "Ave Maria" to "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause."

JUST THE DETAILS

WHAT: Bella Voce "Christmas Gift" Concert WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 2nd, 2018 | 4:00 PM WHERE: St. Paul's Episcopal Church

4051 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36608 WEBSITE: http://bellavoceofmobile.org