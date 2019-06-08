Mobile County

Man shot during Spring Grove West vehicle burglary dies

Posted: Jun 07, 2019

Updated: Jun 07, 2019

MOBILE, Ala. – A man who was shot while interrupting a vehicle burglary on Spring Grove West Thursday has died.

At about 5:55 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, police responded to a male victim found suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, 31-year-old Samuel Wilson III, was transported to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. Wilson died as a result of his injuries on Friday, June 7.

To help find the shooting suspect, police are asking neighbors and those living in adjacent neighborhoods to check their surveillance systems. Report to police anything captured during the time frame of the vehicle burglary that might be helpful in solving this crime by calling 251-208-7211. 

