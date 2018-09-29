Man reportedly shot outside middle school

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mobile and Mobile Fire-Rescue are investigating after an early morning shooting. A man was reportedly shot in the legs near Washington Middle School early Saturday morning. The 24-year-old victim was apparently conscious and alert when authorities arrived.

We don't know what the shooting was about nor do we know the condition of the victim at this time. MPD says the case is under investigation. The incident was called in at about 3:30 Saturday morning.