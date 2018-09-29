Man reportedly shot outside middle school
Mobile and Mobile Fire-Rescue are investigating after an early morning shooting. A man was reportedly shot in the legs near Washington Middle School early Saturday morning. The 24-year-old victim was apparently conscious and alert when authorities arrived.
We don't know what the shooting was about nor do we know the condition of the victim at this time. MPD says the case is under investigation. The incident was called in at about 3:30 Saturday morning.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man reportedly shot outside middle school
- Ivey hasn't answered questions on views
- What's Working: Eagle Scout project goes high-tech
- Another human case: 13th West Nile Virus case reported in Mobile County
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Meet Officer Braylon: Cutest school resource officer in Alabama
- Teens organize "Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk" for Bay Minette
- Hound Dog Music Festival raises money for Baldwin County Humane Society
- Date for Fairhope special referendum changed to November 6
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- FDLE: Escambia Co. man arrested for terrorism after threatening to shoot up elementary school
- Mary Rice guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison
- Rattlesnake washes ashore on Florida beach, stuns crowd
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Escambia Bay bridge now open after deadly crash