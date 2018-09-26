Local gymnastics business experiencing fall out over USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- USA Gymnastics continues to have a dark cloud hanging over it following the conviction of the organization's long-time team doctor for sexually abusing young athletes. One Gulf Coast family, the Parvinrouhs, are still experiencing the fall out of the controversy.

Nasser Gymnastics, owned by the Parvinrouhs, has been in business in Mobile for almost 50 years, introducing youngsters to the sport of gymnastics and tumbling.

"We are here to inspire dreams and motivate champions Randy, that is our motto. We are here to make these children the best gymnasts they can be," says Coach Laleh Parvinrouh.

Some of the fun has been taken out of the sport, thanks to USA Gymnastics' sexual abuse scandal that sent Dr. Larry Nassar, the team physician to prison for the rest of his life. With the name Nasser on their business, Laleh Parvinrouh and her family got caught up in a name game that has caused a lot of hurt and pain in the last year.

"I am very quick to correct them, that Dr. Larry Nassar has no affiliation with Nasser Parvinrouh, my father, Nasser Gymnastics, our names are not the same at all. My dad's first name is Nasser and he is not a medical doctor, he was a former gymnast, Dr. Larry Nassar has no experience in gymnastics," says Parvinrouh.

Has he ruined the sport?

"He hasn't ruined it, he has tainted it."

USA Gymnastics is still trying to get through these hard times, and Nasser Gymnastics is affiliated with the organization and abides by, and adheres to their protocol, long before the new rules and regulations were imposed.

Laleh, "USG has made a few changes in their courses and awareness, we've been doing it for years, way before any of this happened."

Coach Laleh says, while she hasn't seen a drop off in her family business, it's hard to gauge if some parents are not enrolling their kids because of the negative side of USA Gymnastics.

Laleh, "I've had Facebook messages from strangers suggesting we change our name, just so much negativity. But, there was so much positive support!"

Parent Dawn McLaughin said, "I was shocked, I couldn't believe that was even a question, especially when Mr. Nasser, that is his first name and not his last name, it surprises me that anyone could put two and two together and come up with that!"

And if Laleh Parvinrouh could have one thing to say to Dr. Larry Nassar about the damage he's done to her sport, what would she say?

Laleh, " He's a monster, I wouldn't have anything to say to him, I wouldn't want to say anything to him, it's so much more than just the sports of gymnastics, these young girls lives have been affected by just one man!"