Late night fire in Midtown Mobile Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - Mobile Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on McLaughlin drive in Midtown Mobile late Saturday night.

Evacuations were ordered for the immediate area. News 5 is working to learn more information on this active scene.