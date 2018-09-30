Late night fire in Midtown Mobile
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) - Mobile Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire on McLaughlin drive in Midtown Mobile late Saturday night.
Evacuations were ordered for the immediate area. News 5 is working to learn more information on this active scene.
