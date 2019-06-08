EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Large fire burns at Heron Lakes Country Club Video Video Video Video Video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - For the second time in a matter of weeks there is a major fire at Heron Lakes Country Club. Video tonight shows flames shooting from golf carts at the club in Mobile. There was a major fire in late May when a golf cart burst into flames.

PREVIOUS STORY:

UPDATE AS OF 8:45 A.M.:

Fire rekindles at Heron Lakes Country Club but the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department came back to the scene to put it out.

The call came out just before 8:00 Saturday morning.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE FROM MOBILE FIRE:

MOBILE, Ala. – At approximately 19:12 hours (7:19 pm), Mobile Fire-Rescue Department companies were dispatched to the Heron Lakes Country Club at 3851 Government Blvd for reports of a golf cart on fire inside of the Club’s golf cart barn. Witnesses on scene reported that the vehicle fire was quickly spreading to the structure and other golf carts housed inside of the barn.

Upon arrival on scene, crews confirmed heavy smoke and flames visible from the large structure. Considering the size of the structure and the amount of flames and smoke engulfing the barn, command staff initiated a 2nd-alarm response shortly after arriving at Heron Lakes Country Club.

Approximately 12 companies fought for nearly 2 hours to fully extinguish flames and protect adjacent structures, while committing another 2 hours overhauling to ensure no risk for a potential rekindle. Flames and “hot spots” were successfully extinguished with no injuries to civilians or fire personnel.

Fire Investigators continue to investigate to ascertain exactly how the blaze began. Mobile Fire-Rescue crews will continue to monitor the structure overnight.

Additional updates regarding this incident will be provided as the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile firefighters are on scene of a large fire at Heron Lakes Country Club.

Mobile Fire-Rescue reports so far, no one has been injured in the fire.

According to reports, the fire is at the golf cart barn.