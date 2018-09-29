Ivey hasn't answered questions on views Office of Governor Kay Ivey Video

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) -- The Alabama League of Voters says not only has Kay Ivey refused its invitation to appear at a candidate forum, she hasn't even participated in its online voters guide.

Ivey and her opponent, Democrat Walt Maddox, were asked their major goals and their views on the economy, environment, and healthcare for the League's Vote411.org website.

"Just real basic questions and it's formatted so people can pull up candidates side by side," explained Barbara Caddell, the President of the Alabama League of Women Voters. "And unfortunately, the Governor's side is empty, because she didn't respond to that either."

Caddell says Ivey's refusal to participate in her organization's forum, and even its online questionnaire is detrimental to the democratic process.

"When you only have half of the information, how can you make an informed decision?" Caddell asked. "That's the whole basis for the League of Women Voters. We were founded after women got the vote so that we could be sure we could have everyone cast an informed ballot. And we're missing out."

With six weeks to go until election day, Caddell hopes the Governor will eventually answer the questions.

"I'd like to encourage the Governor to go ahead - it's not too late for her to enter her responses, so I wish she would do that," she said.

Ivey refused to debate her Republican opponents in the June primary and has maintained the strategy in the general election. Ivey says through her 17 months as Governor, voters know where she stands on the issues.

Earlier this week, the Alabama League of Women Voters canceled it gubernatorial forum because Ivey had not accepted an invitation.