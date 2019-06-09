Mobile County

Small dog saved from house fire on North Ann Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire on North Ann Street in Mobile.

Firefighters on scene say smoke and flames were visible from a single story home when they arrived. No one was inside during the fire, but Firefighters rescued a small white dog.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

 

 

