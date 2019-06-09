Small dog saved from house fire on North Ann Street Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire on North Ann Street in Mobile.

Firefighters on scene say smoke and flames were visible from a single story home when they arrived. No one was inside during the fire, but Firefighters rescued a small white dog.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.