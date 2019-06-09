Small dog saved from house fire on North Ann Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire on North Ann Street in Mobile.
Firefighters on scene say smoke and flames were visible from a single story home when they arrived. No one was inside during the fire, but Firefighters rescued a small white dog.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Trending Stories
Baldwin County
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man airlifted to hospital after shot by woman in Coffeeville
- UPDATE: Man dies drowns near Fairhope pier
- TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler accident on I-10 eastbound
- Biker Dad: Thunder rolls for rider killed by alleged DUI driver