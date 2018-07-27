Hillsdale residents fear impact of USA stadium

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) -- Residents of the Hillsdale neighborhood say they are very nervous about the University of South Alabama's plan to build a new on-campus football stadium. They voiced their concerns to USA and city officials at a community meeting Thursday night at the Smith Memorial AME Church.

Hillsdale sits on the northwest corner of the USA campus where the proposed stadium would be situated. Traffic to and from the games could come through their neighborhood from the west off Cody Road and from the north off Zeigler Blvd.

USA Athletics Director Joel Erdman showed the crowd the proposed plans for traffic flow and parking, but neighbors seemed unimpressed. They worry about heavy traffic on game days in the short term, and fear that in the long term their homes will lose value and will end up being condemned for new ingress roads or for parking.

"I feel that within 10 to 15 years the property will have decreased so badly that somehow someone will come in and buy the property up," said Hillsdale resident Kitty Jones Yates.

"My husband and I are in our 60's and we have no intentions of going anywhere from that house except to the grave," added Hillsdale resident Martha Pittman who now fears being forced from her home.

Interestingly Hillsdale residents don't want a stadium in their neighborhood, while across town Maysville residents don't want to lose the stadium that's in theirs. At a community meeting earlier this week, angry Maysville residents expressed their concerns about tearing down Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mayor Sandy Stimpson wants the city to give USA $10 million for the on-campus stadium, move the Senior Bowl and Dollar General Bowl there, and then tear down 70-year-old Ladd. He says the city would save about $20 million over the next two decades by doing so. Stimpson wants to build a 5,000 seat high school stadium on the Ladd site.

The city's $10 million contribution could be voted on at next Tuesday's city council meeting. Some, however, want to know exactly what will happen at the Ladd property before voting on the USA plan.

On its sports website, USA is encouraging fans to attend Tuesday's council meeting and to wear Jaguar red.